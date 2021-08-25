Dawson-Bryant superintendent charged with OVI

Easterling was in two car collision

COAL GROVE — The superintendent for Dawson-Bryant schools was charged last week with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, following a two-vehicle crash.

According to the South Point post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stephen Easterling was involved in the crash, which took place at 11:28 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of State Route 243 and County Road 6.

The report said Easterling turned his vehicle into a car, which was stopped on County Road 6 at a stop sign.

Troopers said Easterling submitted to a blood alcohol test and his level was 0.109. The legal limit in Ohio is 0.08.

Easterling was also charged with being left of center.

The driver of the second vehicle sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to a hospital, troopers said.