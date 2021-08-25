Food giveaway on Thursday in Ironton

The Facing Hunger Foodbank will be having a drive-thru mobile food distribution event at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., in Ironton on Thursday.

Members of Facing Hunger Foodbank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, protein, and other nutritious products beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until the product is gone; Facing Hunger looks to serve over 250 households.

Almost 18 percent of Lawrence County’s population faces food insecurity, including 23 percent of the county’s children.

Facing Hunger is a non-profit organization with a mission to help feed hungry people by distributing nutritious food and grocery products. The serve approximately 130,000 food insecure individuals, including over 37,000 children. Their service area includes 12 West Virginia counties, four counties in northeastern Kentucky and Lawrence County. Visit their website at www.facinghunger.org.