expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2021

Linda Kinser

By Obituaries

Published 11:50 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

Linda Kinser

Linda Sue Baldwin Kinser, 66, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Tuesday Aug. 24, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Kinser Sr.

Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Monday at Apostolic Life Cathedral Church, Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 6–7 p.m. Monday at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Nothing like the smell of puppy breath

Perkins provides lightning in miraculous Ironton win

Naquin hitting streak 16; Reds blank Marlins

Friday’s High School Football Scores

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died Tuesday at age 80. What is your favorite song by the band?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business