Alexander slips past Pointers, 1-0

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The South Point Pointers were up to the challenge, they just missed matching it.

The Pointers lost to the Alexander Spartans 1-0 on Thursday in a non-league game.

Alexander reached the Final Four last season.

“Playing against a very good program like Alexander has proved to be year after year is something I wanted to challenge this group of kids to do this season,” said Pointers’ coach Zach Jenkins.

“Alexander did graduate quite a bit off of a Final Four team last year, but you could see that they had some kids with experience. (Kyler) D’Augustino is tough to handle up front. He’s supremely athletic but we did an outstanding job of limiting his opportunities and making everything tough for him.”

Augustino provided the assist as Dylan Allison scored at the 37-minute mark of the first half for the game’s lone score.

Pointers’ goalkeeper Xander Dornon had 11 saves while the Spartans keeper Landon Ding had 5.

“Mason Kazee and Erikai Jackson did a really good job of holding their attack at bay and winning a lot of balls for us at midfield. Josh Helton and Aden Martin were out playmakers tonight and they gave us some opportunities. Joey Bloebaum was all over the place,” said Jenkins.

South Point (1-1) host defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Gallipolis on Tuesday.

Alexander 1 0 = 1

South Point 0 0 = 0

First Half

Alx — Dylan Allison (assist Kyler D’Augustino) 37:00

Saves – Alexander: Landon Ding 5; South Point: Xander Dornon 11

Corner kicks – Alexander 8, South Point 3