Ann Hash

Feb. 21, 1930–Aug. 25, 2021

Ann Jeanette Hash, 91, of Delaware, passed away at the home of her daughter in Mt. Vernon on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

She was born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Nicholasville, Kentucky, to the late Otis S. and Elizabeth A. (Stinnett) Peel.

She married Richard L. Hash on June 12, 1954, and he preceded her in death in 1984.

Her life centered on God and family. She was a dedicated pastor’s wife, dutifully following Richard from church to church.

Ann was a member of New Beginnings Church, she also participated in the activities of Source Point. She was a faithful Bible reader, enjoyed sewing and working puzzles. A collector of many things, her favorites were cardinals and thimbles.

Ann was a Godly woman, private in nature and quick-witted. Forever humble and kind, she will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors include three daughters, Rebekah (Donald) Myers, of Delaware, Deborah (Doug) Pryor, of Pickerington, and Ann (Dr. Larry) Overholt, of Mt. Vernon; daughter-in-law, Patti (Jerry) Kallenberger, of Mt. Vernon; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by son, Richard Hash; brothers, Andrew, Dan, and Elmer Peel; as well as sisters, Rena Peel and Mary Alice Motley.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive at W. William St., Delaware, where her son-in-law Dr. Larry Overholt will officiate.

Friends may call on Monday from 1-3 p.m. prior to the services.

Face masks will be required during attendance.

Burial will take place Tuesday in the Rome-Proctorville Cemetery, in Proctorville.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.snyderfuneralhomes.com.