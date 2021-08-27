Donald Grubb

April 5, 1936–Aug. 22, 2021

Donald Raymond Grubb, 85, of South Point, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Donald was born April 5, 1936, a son to the late George and Verla Brunty Grubb.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey Staten Grubb, whom he married in 2002.

Donald retired from Diamond Power after working there for seventeen years.

He was a graduate of Ironton High School and attended Ohio University.

Donald was a member of F.O.E and the Anglers Paradise.

Audrey and Donald dated through high school and first year of college, from 1951-1955, where they went their separate ways. Fifty years later in 2001, they found their way back together and got married in 2002 by a friend and classmate, Denny Coburn.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, David (Carol) Grubb, of New Lexington; daughter, Heidi (Aaron) Bailes, of Columbus; sister: Carol Sue (Mike) Rigsby, of Ironton; granddaughter, Andrea Wilson; and grandson, Isaac Bailes; as well as many other friends and family that will miss him.

Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home 1004 South 7th Street in Ironton, Ohio is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

