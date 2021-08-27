Lady Flyers lose tough 1-0 decision to Lady Pirates

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Being short-handed was bad enough, but the heat certainly didn’t help the St. Joseph Lady Flyers.

In a key Southern Ohio Conference game, the Lady Flyers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker while missed three starters for the second straight game.

“All our girls contributed on both offense and defense. They played and fought hard to the end,” said Lady Flyers’ coach Dan Blair.

The only goal of the game came with 11:31 on the first half scoreboard when Grade Charles scored with an assist from Jocelyn Tilley.

The Lady Pirates got a break on the play as a St. Joseph defender slipped and fell preventing goalkeeper Bella Whaley from getting to the ball.

Whaley — filling in for starter Riley Daniels — had 9 saves.

The Lady Flyers had only 4 shots and 2 on goal. Wheelersburg had 22 shots and 11 on goal.

St. Joseph is now 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the SOC. They play at Portsmouth West next Thursday.

Wheelersburg 1 0 = 1

St. Joseph 0 0 = 0

First Half

Wh – Grace Charles (assist Jocelyn Tilley) 11:31

Total shots – Wheelersburg 22, St. Joseph 4

Shots on goal – Wheelersburg 11; St. Joseph 2

Saves – St. Joseph: Bella Whaley 9