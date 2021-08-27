Ribbon cut on renovated ACTC welding lab

ASHLAND, Ky. – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday to celebrate the completed renovations to the welding lab at Ashland Community and Technical College.

The project, which cost just over $700,000, included a state-of-the-art ventilation system, which will allow for a healthier breathing atmosphere for faculty and students of the Welding Technology program as well as new welding equipment.

“ACTC is elated that we can make this investment in refurbishing our welding program lab to best support our students and the region’s workforce needs,” Dr. Larry Ferguson, ACTC president/CEO, said.

There are 42 total welding booths in the lab. Swope Construction Co. and N3D Group were in charge of the project.

“With this renovation, ACTC now has the largest welding lab among the KCTCS colleges. We are also one of the most flexible programs in the state, as we provide instruction in welding 24 hours a day for our students. Both this lab and the resources invested reinforce our commitment at ACTC to be THE provider of first-class workforce and technical education for the people in our district,” said Dr. Todd Brand, chief academic affairs officer, said.

The welding program holds classes in three shifts daily, making welding education available to students when it is most convenient for them.

ACTC’s welding program was named top three in the nation in a ranking for America’s Best College for Vocational Certificates by Washington Monthly in 2018.

For more information about the welding program, visit https://ashland.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/welding-technology.aspx.