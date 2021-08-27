expand
August 28, 2021

Wayne Kidd

Published 12:53 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

Wayne Kidd

Wayne David Kidd, 73, of Pedro, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Jessie Sizemore and Ronnie Blagg officiating.

Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
