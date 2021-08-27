Wayne Kidd

Wayne David Kidd, 73, of Pedro, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastors Jessie Sizemore and Ronnie Blagg officiating.

Burial will follow at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

