EDITORIAL: State-of-the-art education

Since its opening in 2017 as Lawrence County’s newest public school, Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School has been preparing students for the careers of tomorrow.

Based in South Point and open to students in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, the school offers hands-on learning in the science, technology, engineering, math and medical fields, giving students a chance to earn course credits at the college level while in high school.

Last year, the school hosted its first graduating class of students who had attended for all four years of high school.

While it has had some staff changes, the school has continue to grow, both in curriculum and in the number of students attending.

Also in the county, Collins Career Technical Center’s Project lead the Way courses offer STEM education to satellite high schools. As retiring CCTC superintendent Steve Dodgion told us this summer, that program has seen its graduates move onto much success in their fields.

Both of these institutions are an asset to our county, which is in an economically-impoverished region and we are fortunate to have them to help students go on to better paying and more innovative jobs.