Greenup schools closed after coach dies

Over 400 students in COVID-19 quarantine

On Wednesday, the Greenup County school students were told that there would be no classes on Thursday and Friday due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in the county and to mourn one of its teachers.

Jamie Kennedy, who was an assistant coach for the Greenup County football team and a high school health teacher, died on Wednesday from COVID-19. He was 49 years old.

He has been in quarantine since Friday, Aug. 20. On Wednesday, he was taken to the hospital where he died.

The school had counselors and mental health providers at the high school on Thursday and Friday to counsel students and staff.

“The number of students and staff who are positive and/or quarantined has greatly impacted our ability to operate buses, kitchens and maintain classroom staffing,” said Greenup County Schools superintendent Traysea Moresea on social media. “We apologize for the short notice. The next two days will be used for our staff to regroup, make long-term plans and thoroughly clean our facilities.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted about the loss of Kennedy.

“This is what is at risk. Greenup Co. has lost a beloved coach and teacher, and the kids are missing out on their education,” he wrote. “These losses are too great. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Kennedy’s family and friends and the entire Greenup community.”

According to the Greenup County schools’ website, there were 417 students in COVID-19 quarantine, with that number including 215 high schoolers, 95 at McKell Elementary School and the other 107 students in the four elementary and middle schools in the system. Only Wurtland Elementary School had no students in quarantine. The school system has about 2,800 students.

The school has a mask requirement. Gov. Beshear rescinded an order mandating masks at schools, the Kentucky Board of Education still requires masking under an emergency regulation.