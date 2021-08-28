Property transfers

• Sharon Hollan Woods to Russell P. Franklin, $2,000. Elizabeth Township.

• Quicken Loans LLC FKA Quicken Loans Inc. to Justin Ryan Vernon Bohaychuk and Vernon Mike Bohaychuk, $37,500. 4th Ward Ironton.

• First Choice Property Acquisitions, LLC to Brent Jones and Cindy Conley Jones, $29,000. Decatur Township.

• T&D SP Properties, LLC to David Scott Lilly & Steven T. Lilly, $152,000. South Point.

• Richard W. & Kathryn R. Weaver to Timothy J. Blass & Mark A. Norris III, $15,000. 4th Ward Township.

• Jarred Scott Perdue and Jessica Perdue to Cara Rae Eades, $99,000. Rome Township.

• Emie L. Hargis to William E. Hargis, $2,000. Union Township.

• Heather Leigh Porterfield & Adam Proffitt Hayden to Robert E. Mayo & Sallie C. Mayo, $124,900. Rome Township.

• Chad D. McKnight to James M. Gore and Katherine E. Gore, $17,593.40. Lawrence Township.

• Kenneth R. Clagg & Margaret L. Clagg to Proctorville Proporties, LLC, $38,599. Fayette Township.

• Brent E. Thompson to Village of Coal Grove, $ 21,706.30. Coal Grove.

• Kathleen E. Petrie to Jerry R. Adkins & Rachel L. Adkins, $26,394.50. Rome Township.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance, Inc to Robert Lambert & Mary Lambert, $39,000. Rome Township.

• Robert Ball to Carly S. Nichols, $160,000. Rome Township.

• Jean & Claire Gill to Billy & Carol Harless, $960,000. Fayette Township.

• Karla McClarskcy to Joseph F. Riddle & Karen S. Riddle, $10,000. Perry Township.

• Jerry Bruce Collier & Helen Collier to Wyatt B. Collier, $33,0220. Union Township.

• Ian Frazure to Brea N. Barns, $78,000. 1st Ward Township.

• Robert A. Pulley to Patrick J. Brown & Madysn Grace Blake, $145,000. Rome Township.

• Ronald Miller & Marsha Crum to Kayla Y. Fransen & Chad Elliott, $299,000. Rome Township.

• Charles Edward Davis to Charles M. Hawthorne, $189,000. Rome Township.

• Jennifer Jewell to Nathan William Ittig, $47,410. Chesapeake Township.

• Robert C. & Kara A. Cleary to Kyle Bishop, $50,000. 3rd Ward Township.

• James R. Edmonds & Darlene Edmonds to Bruce Levison & Melody Levison, $150,000. Rome Township.

• Danny Holschuh & Lorelei Holschuh to Jacob Blankenship & Brittany Blankenship, $66,500. Union Township.

• Elizabeth M. Darby to Richard Dean Darby, $2,000. Coal Grove Township.

• Diana K. Goodall Trust to Bryan Eugene Aldridge, $87,000. City of Ironton.

• MVB Bank, Inc to William Bare, $300,000. Union Township.

• Kimberly Willis Whitman, Victor Brady Willis, James R. Willis, Benjamin C. Willis to James Gilbert • Beals & Judy Ann Beals, $1,000. Perry Township, Lawrence County.

• Independent Contractors Distributors, Inc to Nathan Payne, $60,000. Upper Township.

• Darlene Kay Stevenson & Wendy Carol Lyons to David L. Rowe & Hope L. Rowe, $100,000. Windser Township.

• Preston Development LLC to Michael Harper & Mary Catherina Evans, $35,000. Upper Township.

• George C. Hill to Carl L. Wray Jr. & Gretchen D. Wray, $665,000. Rome Township.

• Trust of Raymond Mock to Lawrence Economic Development Corporation, $7,200. Upper Township.

• Ralph Justice to David Lee Cooper III, $79,500. Perry Township.

• Celestia L. Pemberton to Kelly Lunsford & Angel Lunsford, $70,000. Windser Township.

• Carl L. Wray Jr. & Gretchen D. Wray to George Casey Hill, $1,825,000. Rome Township.

• Derik James Berry & Danielle Rae Adkins, $97,590. Ironton Township.

• Kelly Lunsford & Angel Lunsford to Shane C. Lawrence & Chelsea R. Lawrence, $216,500. Union Township.

• Kayla Y. Franson to Trebor L. King, $158,900. Coal Grove Township.

• Estate of Bonnie J. Collinsworth to Jeffrey Jenkins & Jami Jenkins, $153,000. Ironton.

• Michael D Blankenship, Larry D. Blankenship, John F. Blankenship& Cecelia A. Lambert to Larry D. Blankenship & Donna K. Blankenship, $1,650. Perry Township.

• Jeffery S Lawless Sheriff of Lawrence, Ohio to John Luke McClung, $80,000. Rome Township.

• David L. Lewis to Tanner L. Henry, $87,500. Ironton.

• Linda M. & Donald L. Malone to Michael Scott & Lauren Michelle Kratzenberg, $300,000. Perry Township.

• Blanche C. Browning to James Barry Poole & Amanda Poole, $21,000. Rome Township.

• Garet Carter to Amanda H. Clark, $210,000. Rome Township.

• Westly Gossett & Cristi Gossett to Garden Court Properties, LLC, $129,900. 4th Ward Township.

• Travis Jeffers & Sarah Jeffers to Shelby Sparks, $62,000. Union Township.

• Scott A. Gillenwater & Christy L. Gillenwater to Bradley L. Roach & Ashlee H. Blankenship, $65,000. Perry Township.

• James R. Davis II & Michelle L. Davis to NewRez LLC Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, $65,800. Union Township.

• Daryl Nicely to James R. Nicely, $1,000. Union Township.

• Daryl Nicely to Julian Eugene Ferguson & Cathy Nance, $30,000. Union Township.

• Daryl Nicely to Dalton Elkins, $10,000. Chesapeake Township.

• Ice Creek Land Company Inc. to Preston Development LLC, $45,000. Upper RH Township.

• Berea Baptist Church Inc. to Robert D Watts & Kelly Watts, $20,000. Perry Township.

• Ohio Valley Bank Company to GDC Rentals, LLC, $ 325,000. Fayette Township.

• Joseph D Saxton to Allan P & Donna L Hutchison, Life Estate, Myra Bruce, Remainder, $174,000. South Point Township.

• Ann Dillon to Harold Dale Depriest & Gina L. Depriest, $1,000. Decater Township.

• Judith D. Pelphrey to James M Lundy & Kathy D Lundy, $40,000. Rome Township.

• Judith D. Pelphrey to Russell Daniels, $ 120,000. Rome Township.

• Robert Joe Leibee to Natalie, Karen A & Henry E. Wilson, $15,000. Ironton.

• Jackie C Walker to Matthew Delong, $5,000. Ironton.

• Tiffany Brooke Adams Noel to James Todd Pancake Carla K & Tori L, $10,000. Upper Township.

• Flaron Adkins to Derek Crager, $2,760, Perry Township.

• David J Manning to Justin Dale Lavender & Krista Danielle Lavender, $192,000. City of Ironton.

• Lowel Calvin Johnson to Debra A. Payne, $42,800. Upper Township.

• Robert Ackerman to Gregory C. Vicki J Arden & Aaron G Arden, $40,000. Ironton.

• William M. & Deanna R. Crowe to Keeney, Krista & Joseph Crowe, $30,000. 2nd Ward Township.

• Rhonda M. Akers to Nathan & April Godby, $105,000. Rome Township.

• Randy E & Brenda K. McKee to Brent & Crystal McKee, $122,000. Fayette Township.

• Leroy Seagraves to Terrasa Gibson, $5,000. Fayette Township.

• Doris A. Kidd to Brandon Terrell Kitts, $2,000. Fayette Township.

• Tarah Matrey & Bryan Elliott to Terri Hamilton & Alisha Wilson, $55,000. Willow Wood.

• Annette Massie to Kyle S. Williams, $55,000. 4th Ward Township.

• Blackford Industries LLC to Palace Properties LLC, $ 592,000. Proctorville Union Township.

• Phillip & Kimberly Kreidter to Terri Kleinman & Savannah Kleinman, $48,000. Ironton.

• Joseph P. Hirt & Marita Hirt to Tammy & Janet Bailey, $384,000. Rome Township.

• David L. Snyder to DAG Construction Group LLC, $67,000. Union Township.

• Bryce S. McKee to Donald L & Linda M. Malone, $ 125,000. Perry Township.

• Beatrice Claing Revocable Trust to Allen & Loretta Thayer, $117,600. Union Township.

• David H & Shirley L. Tabor to Eddy Jacob A, $129,000. Rome Township.

• William T. & Dottie L, Bare to Jerod A. Huffman, $123,500. Union Township.

• Roberta J. Edwards to John & Brenda Conn, $229,900. Rome Township.