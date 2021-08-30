Miller, White sparks Lady Dragons to win

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — MMOW was a WOW.

Maddie Miller and Olivia White scored two goals each as the Fairland Lady Dragons beat the Spring Valley Lady Timberwolves 5-2 on Saturday.

Miller got the first goal of the game on a penalty kick at the 38:35 mark of the first half.

Spring Valley — which was guilty of three yellow cards — scored a goal at 30:29 on a penalty kick and the game was tied.

But White scored off an assist from Kamrya Barnitz at 28:11 and she scored again with an assist from Lexi Steele with 24:11 left in the half and it was 3-1.

The Lady Dragons extended the lead to 4-1 on a goal by Miller with 19:26 on the scoreboard clock.

Spring Valley scored against on a second penalty kick at 10:20 but Angela Li scored on a penalty kick for Fairland with just 1:27 to play.

Lady Dragons’ goalkeeper Jessica King had 7 saves as Spring Valley had 9 shots on goal.

Spring Valley 1 1 = 2

Fairland 3 2 = 5

First Half

Fa – Maddie Miller (penalty kick) 38:35

SV – Penalty kick 30:29

Fa – Olivia White (assist Kamrya Barnitz) 28:11

Fa – Olivia White (assist Lexi Steele) 24:11

Second Half

Fa – Maddie Miller 19:26

SV – Penalty kick 10:20

Fa – Angela Li (penalty kick) 1:27

Shots on goal – Fairland 20, Spring Valley 9

Saves – Fairland: Jessica King 7

Yellow cards – Spring Valley 3