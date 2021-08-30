expand
Ad Spot

August 31, 2021

Murphy, Damron key Lady Hornets to win

By Jim Walker

Published 11:56 pm Monday, August 30, 2021


Coal Grove Lady Hornets’ Rylee Harmon (32) takes aim as she looks to score in a volleyball game against the Green Lady Bobcats on Monday. (Photo By Josh Wilson)

Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets, M.D.
No, the Lady Hornets aren’t medical doctors but they did get big performances from Murphy and Damron.
Kaleigh Murphy and Gracie Damron combined to lead the Lady Hornets to a non-league volleyball win over the Green Lady Bobcats on Monday.
Coal Grove won the first set 25-22, Green took the second set 25-20 and then the Lady Hornets won 25-21 and 25-12.
Murphy racked up 23 points with 5 aces. She also had 15 kills and 14 digs.
Damron also had a big game with 18 points, 9 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces.
Kylie Montgomery added 15 points along with 8 kills and 8 digs for the Lady Hornets while teammate Maddi Hensley had 14 points and 6 digs.

More News

Roney Hunt

Dorothy Maynard

Samuel Thompson

Following life’s script can take many twists and turns

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died Tuesday at age 80. What is your favorite song by the band?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business