Richard Riffitt

Aug. 3, 1949–Aug. 27, 2021

Richard Charles Riffitt, 72, of Ironton, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at KDMC in Ashland, Kentucky.

Richard was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Ironton, to the late Ernest Richard Riffitt and Almeda Farmer Riffitt.

Richard worked as a machinist for CSX and he was a member of Zoar Baptist Coal Grove.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Richard “RC” Charles Riffitt Jr.; and a grandson, Mason C Willoughby.

Richard is survived by his wife, Paula Carey Riffitt, whom he married Dec. 2, 1967 in Ironton.

He is also survived by a son, Jamie (Stephanie) Riffitt; two daughters, Michelle (Eugene) Willoughby and Melanie (Scott) Bailey; two brothers, Jack (Rhonda) Riffitt and Todd (Stacey) Riffitt; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff and nurses at KDMC 4J floor. Thank you to Dr. Hassan Abul-Khondoud and Jo Brewer for all the support given to our family and to nurses Shelly and Micah for treating our dad so well. Thank you to Dr. Inoshita and staff for helping our dad.

Services are pending at the convenience of the family.

Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.

James Kimble

James (Jimmy) R. Kimble, 69, of Ironton, died on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the KDMC Emergency Room.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Chapel FWB Church, 116 Township Road 108, Ironton, with Pastor Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery, Haverhill.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Phillips Funeral Home to assist family with arrangements.