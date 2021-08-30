Samuel Early

Samuel Douglas Early, 64, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Dee Corns Early.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor James Wells officiating. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.