August 30, 2021

Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores

By Associated Press

Published 2:45 am Monday, August 30, 2021

Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Scores
Bellaire 47, Toronto 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 16, St. Henry 12
Chardon 42, Akr. Buchtel 0
Cin. Anderson 29, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22
Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 21
Cin. Purcell Marian 16, Cin. College Prep. 14
Cle. Benedictine 24, Tol. Cent. Cath. 14
Cle. VASJ 34, Parma Hts. Holy Name 16
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 54, Beaver Eastern 8
Day. Oakwood 20, Day. Northridge 16
DeGraff Riverside 28, Spring. NE 18
Franklin 35, Beavercreek 3
Gahanna Cols. Academy 33, Cols. KIPP 6
Galloway Westland 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 15
Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Warrensville Hts. 0
Lakewood St. Edward 56, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 18
Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Youngs. Valley Christian 21
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22, New Paris National Trail 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35, Milford 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Delphos St. John’s 13
Minford 33, Chesapeake 0
Minster 27, Cols. Crusaders 6
Portsmouth 34, Portsmouth W. 7
Sebring McKinley 29, Ashtabula St. John 8
Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Grove City Christian 7
Spring. Greenon 20, Spring. NW 0
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36, Carrick, Pa. 6
Warren JFK 44, Berlin Center Western Reserve 28
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42, Bridgeport 22

