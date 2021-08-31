expand
August 31, 2021

Greenup Old Fashion Days parade is Oct. 2

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

GREENUP, Ky. — This year marks the 55th year of Greenup Old Fashion Days in Greenup, Kentucky.

The committee has chosen to honor the memory of Mattie Coldiron, who dedicated many years to making Greenup Old Fashion Days a success, by making this year “Mattie Coldiron’s Old Fashion Days.”

As a part of this celebration, there will be a parade starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, beginning at the First Baptist Church, located at 1116 East Main St. in Greenup.

Line up for the parade will begin at 2 p.m.

Prizes will be given for the best decorated float with judging completed prior to the start of the parade.

Individuals or groups interested in participating in the Greenup Old Fashion Days Parade are asked to please contact 606-923-6281.

