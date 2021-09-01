Area High School Football Schedule
Friday’s Games
Fairland at Ironton
Coal Grove at Meigs
Rock Hill at Oak Hill
Chesapeake at Symmes Valley
River Valley at South Point
Cincinnati Deer Park at Portsmouth
Gallipolis is open
Sciotoville East at South Gallia
Huntington Ross at Northwest
Wellston at Minford
Piketon at Lucasville Valley
Waverly at Chillicothe Unioto
Portsmouth West at Adena
Russell, Ky. at Wheelersburg
Saturday’s Games
Ridgedale vs. Green (at Wheelersburg)
Portsmouth Notre Dame at Lancaster Fisher Catholic
Beaver Eastern at Southeastern
Cincinnati Moeller at East Central, Ind.
Results from Aug. 27-28
Ironton 13, Jackson 10
Coal Grove 54, Beaver Eastern 8
Fairland 55, Oak Hill 7
Minford 33, Chesapeake 0
Symmes Valley 28, Reedsville Eastern 12
Alexander 14, South Point 8
Rock Hill vs. Dayton Meadowdale canceled
Lancaster Fisher Catholic 42, Green 8
Portsmouth 34, Portsmouth West 7
Gallipolis 34, Athens 0
Sciotoville East 40, Manchester 8
Lucasville Valley 28, Northwest 21
Ports. Notre Dame 41, Fairfield Christian 0
Waverly 42, Johnstown-Monroe 14
Wheelersburg 26, Chillicothe 3
Cin. Moeller 42, Day. Chaminade Julienne 28