Lady Dragons blank Lady Panthers

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — The Fairland Lady Dragons seem to have gone “Mad-die.”

Maddie Miller scored 3 goals to lead the Lady Dragons to a 6-0 shutout of the Chesapeake Lady Panthers on Tuesday in an Ohio Valley Conference soccer game.

Fairland’s other three goals came from Kali Hall, Lexi Steele and Kamryn Barnitz.

Olivia White had a pair of assists, Joelie Jarrell added an assist and goalkeeper Jessica King had 5 saves.

Fairland had 28 shots on goal including 18 in the first half.

Miller scored at the 33-minute mark with an assist from White and then got her second goal with an assist from Jarrell at the 19:26 mark.

Hall scored with 9:34 left in the half with an assist from White.

Barnitz scored unassisted at the 39:37 mark of the second half, Miller completed her hat trick with 37:47 on the clock and Steele capped the scoring with 8:19 left with the third unassisted goal of the half.

Fairland 3 3 = 6

Chesapeake 0 0 = 0

First Half

Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Olivia White) 33:00

Fa – Maddie Miller (assist Joelie Jarrell) 19:26

Fa – Kali Hall (assist Olivia White) 9:34

Second Half

Fa – Kamryn Barnitz 39:37

Fa – Maddie Miller 37:47

Fa – Lexi Steele 8:19

Shots on goal – Fairland 28

Saves – Fairland goalkeeper: Jessica King 5