Scoreboard

MLB standings
Major League Baseball
All Times EDT
(Late Games Not Included)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 70 60 .538 _
Philadelphia 67 64 .511 3½
New York 65 67 .492 6
Washington 55 75 .423 15
Miami 55 78 .414 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 80 52 .606 _
CINCINNATI 71 62 .534 9½
St. Louis 67 63 .515 12
Chicago 57 75 .432 23
Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 84 47 .641 _
Los Angeles 83 49 .629 1½
San Diego 70 62 .530 14½
Colorado 60 71 .458 24
Arizona 44 89 .331 41
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 3, CINCINNATI 1
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3
San Diego 7, Arizona 5
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 3, Miami 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis at CINCINNATI, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at CINCINNATI (Gray 6-6), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 12-5), 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
—————
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 83 48 .634 _
New York 76 55 .580 7
Boston 75 58 .564 9
Toronto 69 62 .527 14
Baltimore 41 90 .313 42
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 76 56 .576 _
Cleveland 64 64 .500 10
Detroit 62 71 .466 14½
Kansas City 59 71 .454 16
Minnesota 58 73 .443 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 78 53 .595 _
Oakland 73 59 .553 5½
Seattle 70 62 .530 8½
Los Angeles 65 67 .492 13½
Texas 46 85 .351 32
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
Texas 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Houston 4, Seattle 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 3
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Major League Baseball Leaders
(Late Games Not Included)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
BATTING–T.Turner, Los Angeles, .322; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, .315; Winker, Cincinnati, .307; A.Frazier, San Diego, .304; Riley, Atlanta, .303; B.Harper, Philadelphia, .302; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .299; Soto, Washington, .298; F.Freeman, Atlanta, .296; Segura, Philadelphia, .294.
RUNS–F.Freeman, Atlanta, 95; Soto, Washington, 87; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 86; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 86; Cronenworth, San Diego, 84; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 83; Albies, Atlanta, 82; India, Cincinnati, 79; Muncy, Los Angeles, 79; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 78.
RBI–J.Aguilar, Miami, 92; Duvall, Atlanta, 88; Albies, Atlanta, 86; M.Machado, San Diego, 84; Arenado, St. Louis, 84; Votto, Cincinnati, 83; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 81; Riley, Atlanta, 80; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 79.
HITS–T.Turner, Los Angeles, 153; A.Frazier, San Diego, 148; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 144; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 142; Riley, Atlanta, 142; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 138; Edman, St. Louis, 136; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 134; Albies, Atlanta, 133; Swanson, Atlanta, 130.
DOUBLES–Edman, St. Louis, 35; Albies, Atlanta, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 32; N.Castellanos, Cincinnati, 32; Winker, Cincinnati, 32; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 31; A.Frazier, San Diego, 30; Story, Colorado, 30; Swanson, Atlanta, 30; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 29; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 29.
TRIPLES_D.Peralta, Arizona, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 6; Cronenworth, San Diego, 6; E.Escobar, Milwaukee, 5; A.Frazier, San Diego, 5; Hampson, Colorado, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 4; Sosa, St. Louis, 4; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 4; 16 tied at 3.
HOME RUNS–Tatis Jr., San Diego, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Duvall, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 29; Votto, Cincinnati, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 28; F.Freeman, Atlanta, 28; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 27; B.Harper, Philadelphia, 26; Báez, New York, 26; Arenado, St. Louis, 26.
STOLEN BASES–T.Turner, Los Angeles, 26; Tatis Jr., San Diego, 24; S.Marte, Oakland, 22; Edman, St. Louis, 21; Tapia, Colorado, 19; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 18; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 17; Albies, Atlanta, 17; Story, Colorado, 17; Hampson, Colorado, 16.
PITCHING–J.Urías, Los Angeles, 15-3; Hendricks, Chicago, 14-6; Buehler, Los Angeles, 13-2; Wainwright, St. Louis, 13-7; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 12-4; Gausman, San Francisco, 12-5; Morton, Atlanta, 12-5; Suter, Milwaukee, 12-5; Miley, Cincinnati, 11-4; DeSclafani, San Francisco, 11-6; Mahle, Cincinnati, 10-5.
ERA–Buehler, Los Angeles, 2.02; Burnes, Milwaukee, 2.27; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 2.38; Gausman, San Francisco, 2.49; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 2.51; Miley, Cincinnati, 2.74; Musgrove, San Diego, 2.85; Stroman, New York, 2.85; Wainwright, St. Louis, 2.97; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 3.01.
STRIKEOUTS–Wheeler, Philadelphia, 208; Burnes, Milwaukee, 189; Scherzer, Los Angeles, 188; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 181; Buehler, Los Angeles, 178; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 177; Gausman, San Francisco, 176; Mahle, Cincinnati, 174; Morton, Atlanta, 173; Musgrove, San Diego, 169.
—————
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING–Brantley, Houston, .315; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .313; Gurriel, Houston, .313; Mullins, Baltimore, .304; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Bogaerts, Boston, .297; T.Hernández, Toronto, .294; Judge, New York, .294; France, Seattle, .292; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .292.
RUNS–Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 98; Bichette, Toronto, 96; Semien, Toronto, 92; Haniger, Seattle, 90; Altuve, Houston, 89; Correa, Houston, 87; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 82; Devers, Boston, 82.
RBI–J.Abreu, Chicago, 101; Devers, Boston, 96; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 96; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Alvarez, Houston, 89; T.Hernández, Toronto, 86; Seager, Seattle, 85; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84.
HITS–Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 151; Mullins, Baltimore, 150; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 149; Bichette, Toronto, 148; Merrifield, Kansas City, 147; Schoop, Detroit, 142;
DOUBLES–Candelario, Detroit, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Martinez, Boston, 34; Semien, Toronto, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; K.Hernández, Boston, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; 6 tied at 28.
TRIPLES–Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Dalbec, Boston, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4.
HOME RUNS–Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; Semien, Toronto, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; Gallo, New York, 30.
STOLEN BASES–Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Mullins, Baltimore, 25; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Bichette, Toronto, 20; S.Marte, Oakland, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19.
PITCHING–G.Cole, New York, 13-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-8; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4; Ray, Toronto, 10-5; Rodón, Chicago, 10-5.
ERA–Lynn, Chicago, 2.59; Ray, Toronto, 2.71; G.Cole, New York, 2.80; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Flexen, Seattle, 3.52; Berríos, Toronto, 3.53; Mize, Detroit, 3.59; Greinke, Houston, 3.66; Montas, Oakland, 3.66; Giolito, Chicago, 3.68; Irvin, Oakland, 3.68.
STRIKEOUTS–Ray, Toronto, 202; G.Cole, New York, 200; Cease, Chicago, 188; Giolito, Chicago, 175; Montas, Oakland, 167; Rodón, Chicago, 163.
H.S. scores
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Scores
Bellaire 47, Toronto 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 16, St. Henry 12
Chardon 42, Akr. Buchtel 0
Cin. Anderson 29, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22
Cin. Princeton 63, Loveland 21
Cin. Purcell Marian 16, Cin. College Prep. 14
Cle. Benedictine 24, Tol. Cent. Cath. 14
Cle. VASJ 34, Parma Hts. Holy Name 16
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 54, Beaver Eastern 8
Day. Oakwood 20, Day. Northridge 16
DeGraff Riverside 28, Spring. NE 18
Franklin 35, Beavercreek 3
Gahanna Cols. Academy 33, Cols. KIPP 6
Galloway Westland 47, Cols. Franklin Hts. 15
Gates Mills Gilmour 42, Warrensville Hts. 0
Lakewood St. Edward 56, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 18
Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Youngs. Valley Christian 21
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 22, New Paris National Trail 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 19, Milford Center Fairbanks 14
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 35, Milford 0
Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Delphos St. John’s 13
Minford 33, Chesapeake 0
Minster 27, Cols. Crusaders 6
Portsmouth 34, Portsmouth W. 7
Sebring McKinley 29, Ashtabula St. John 8
Spring. Cath. Cent. 55, Grove City Christian 7
Spring. Greenon 20, Spring. NW 0
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 36, Carrick, Pa. 6
Warren JFK 44, Berlin Center Western Reserve 28
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 42, Bridgeport 22
Reds’ linescore
Monday’s Linescore
St. Louis 200 001 000 — 3 8 1
Cincinnati 010 000 000 — 1 2 0
Lester, McFarland (7), L.García (8), Gallegos (9) and Molina; Castillo, Cessa (7), Hoffman (8), Wilson (9) and T.Stephenson. W–Lester 5-6. L–Castillo 7-14. Sv–Gallegos (3). HRs–St. Louis, Goldschmidt (22). Cincinnati, Farmer (12).
MLB Wild Card
Wild Card Standings
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 83 49 .629 _
CINCINNATI 71 62 .534 _
San Diego 70 62 .530 ½
St. Louis 67 63 .515 2½
Philadelphia 67 64 .511 3
New York 65 67 .492 5½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct GB
New York 76 55 .580 _
Boston 75 59 .560 _
Oakland 73 59 .553 1
Seattle 70 62 .530 4
Toronto 69 62 .527 4½
NFL standings
National Football League
Exhibition Final Standings
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 76 30
New England 3 0 0 1.000 79 33
N.Y. Jets 2 0 1 .833 66 52
Miami 2 1 0 .667 79 63
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 3 0 0 1.000 60 45
Houston 2 1 0 .667 62 44
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 81 33
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 68 60
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 74 20
Cleveland 3 0 0 1.000 59 36
Pittsburgh 3 1 0 .750 75 73
Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 58 60
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 80 21
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 64 51
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 47 57
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 23 48
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 2 0 .333 33 72
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 47 90
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 40 51
Dallas 0 4 0 .000 47 89
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 37 38
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 55 50
Tampa Bay 1 2 0 .333 40 69
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 30 79
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 1 0 .667 62 78
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 52 69
Green Bay 0 3 0 .000 21 68
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 41 73
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 65 39
Arizona 1 1 0 .500 29 33
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 37 50
L.A. Rams 0 3 0 .000 34 47
REGUALR SEASON
Thursday, Sept. 9
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday, Sept. 12
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS)
New York at Carolina, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (FOX)
Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (CBS)
L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 13
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)