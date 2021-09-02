expand
September 3, 2021

Joe Webb

Published 2:10 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

Joe Webb

Joe Allen Webb, 63, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Webb.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

