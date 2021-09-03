expand
Published 3:10 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

Carrie Thornton

Carrie Lee Johnson Thornton, 84, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at her residence.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. for immediate family and 11 a.m.–1 p.m. for friends and extended family Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating, followed by a procession and burial at Sugar Creek Cemetery.

To offer the Thornton family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

