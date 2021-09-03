Emmett Sites

Emmett Edward Sites, 57, of Coal Grove, died on Aug. 30, 2021, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, KY.

He is survived by his wife, Michele Renee (Ashworth) Sites.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating.

Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, 2549 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101 or Appalachian Model Train Railroad Society, 3300 Harvey Rd., Huntington, WV, 25704.

Online condolences may be made to the Sites family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.