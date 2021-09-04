Briggs Library News

4The popular Anime and Manga Club returns this week to the Chesapeake branch of Briggs Lawrence County Public Library. Interested young people between the ages of 10 and 17 are invited to the first meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The goal of the club is to become member-directed. Members may read and discuss current and classic Manga, watch Anime movies and short films and enjoy a variety of Anime and Manga related activities.

Both manga and anime originated in Japan. Manga, which translates as “whimsical pictures,” refers to the comic book or graphic novel style of illustration and storytelling known in the United States. The word, anime, refers to the animated storytelling with similar styles of drawings.

In addition to comics and movies, characters may also be featured in video games and trading cards. The most-well known to American fans is probably the Pokémon series.

All Briggs Library locations will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Programs on the schedule for Tuesday–Thursday are:

– Tuesday at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Proctorville library.

– Tuesday at 4 p.m.: Briggs Builders Lego Club at the Chesapeake library.

– Tuesday at 6 p.m.: Teens M.E.E.T (Make.Eat.Explore.Talk) at the South Point library.

– Wednesday at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the South Point library.

– Wednesday at 4 p.m.: Briggs Builders Lego Club at the Ironton library.

– Wednesday at 5 p.m.: Anime Club (ages 10-17) at the Chesapeake library.

– Thursday at 11 a.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Chesapeake library.

– Thursday at 3:30 p.m.: Preschool Storytime at the Symmes Valley library.

– Thursday at 6 p.m.: Teens M.E.E.T (Make.Eat.Explore.Talk) at the Proctorville library.

