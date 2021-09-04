FOOD: Sausage Foil Packet Dinner, Fresh Ginger Cookies

Sausage Foil Packet Dinner

• 1 package Coleman Natural Uncured

Polish Kielbasa, sliced 1/2-inch thick

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into four pieces

• 2 large tomatoes, chopped

• 1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

• 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped into 1-inch pieces

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 425˚F. Cut foil into four sheets about 12 inches long.

Divide kielbasa, garlic, corn, tomatoes, onion and potatoes evenly over foil sheets. Drizzle with oil then season with salt and pepper, to taste. Toss gently to combine.

Top each packet with parsley and fold crosswise over kielbasa and vegetable mixture to completely cover food.

Roll top and bottom edges to seal.

Place foil packets on baking sheet and bake 30 minutes.

Visit ColemanNatural.com/Recipes to find more fall meal inspiration.

Fresh Ginger Cookies

• 2 cups flour

• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

• 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• 3/4 cup salted butter, softened

• 1 cup, plus 3 tablespoons, sugar, divided

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 1 egg

• 1/4 cup grated fresh ginger

Heat oven to 350˚F. In medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, ground ginger, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.

In stand mixer, beat butter, 1 cup sugar and brown sugar until fluffy. Add egg and fresh ginger; beat until combined. Gradually add dry ingredients to mixer until combined.

In small bowl, add remaining sugar. Using spoon, portion out dough, roll into balls then roll in sugar. Arrange balls on baking sheet at least 1 inch apart.

Bake 14 minutes, or until edges are golden brown. Transfer cookies to cooling rack and cool completely.

Find more sweet treat recipes at Culinary.net.