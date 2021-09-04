Friday’s Ohio High School Athletic Association

Ohio H.S. Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Ada 42, Dola Hardin Northern 30

Akr. Hoban 35, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 34, 2OT

Akr. Manchester 28, Mogadore 14

Albany Alexander 55, Belpre 14

Andover Pymatuning Valley 32, Orwell Grand Valley 19

Anna 48, Rockford Parkway 17

Ansonia 34, New Lebanon Dixie 0

Antwerp 56, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Arcanum 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

Archbold 41, Millbury Lake 14

Ashland Mapleton 47, Rittman 6

Ashville Teays Valley 23, Ashland 21

Attica Seneca E. 62, Willard 28

Aurora 30, Twinsburg 0

Avon 55, Cle. Glenville 18

Avon Lake 31, Tiffin Columbian 14

Baltimore Liberty Union 14, Nelsonville-York 6

Barberton 34, STVM 27, OT

Barnesville 27, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20

Batavia 21, Batavia Clermont NE 7

Bay Village Bay 21, Hunting Valley University 13

Bedford 34, Alliance 13

Bellaire 27, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 0

Bellbrook 28, New Carlisle Tecumseh 9

Bellefontaine 28, Urbana 0

Bellevue 45, Shelby 40

Bellville Clear Fork 35, Lexington 28, OT

Beloit W. Branch 48, Richfield Revere 6

Berea-Midpark 34, Cols. DeSales 27

Beverly Ft. Frye 39, Waterford 14

Bishop Hartley 48, Canal Winchester 21

Bishop Watterson 24, Bishop Ready 7

Bloom-Carroll 23, Plain City Jonathan Alder 3

Bloomdale Elmwood 42, Harrod Allen E. 21

Bluffton 25, Defiance Ayersville 13

Brookfield 31, Berlin Center Western Reserve 12

Brookville 42, Tipp City Bethel 0

Bryan 42, Sherwood Fairview 12

Burton Berkshire 42, Garfield Hts. Trinity 22

Byesville Meadowbrook 48, Cambridge 46

Caldwell 61, Strasburg-Franklin 40

Caledonia River Valley 35, Sparta Highland 21

Camden Preble Shawnee 41, New Paris National Trail 0

Campbell Memorial 40, E. Palestine 0

Can. McKinley 28, Huber Hts. Wayne 12

Can. South 34, Canal Fulton Northwest 7

Canfield 35, Cle. JFK 14

Canfield S. Range 42, Can. Cent. Cath. 20

Carey 51, Tol. Waite 6

Carlisle 14, Day. Northridge 6

Carrollton 69, Louisville Aquinas 18

Casstown Miami E. 30, Spring. NW 15

Chagrin Falls 21, Sheffield Brookside 0

Chagrin Falls Kenston 35, Chardon NDCL 23

Chardon 36, Youngs. Ursuline 27

Chesterland W. Geauga 43, Parma 0

Chillicothe 32, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0

Chillicothe Huntington 28, McDermott Northwest 20

Cin. Anderson 43, Morrow Little Miami 42, OT

Cin. Colerain 21, Mason 16

Cin. College Prep. 32, Cin. Woodward 16

Cin. Country Day 44, Cin. Dohn High School 6

Cin. Elder 47, Beacon Hill, Va. 0

Cin. Finneytown 43, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 6

Cin. Hughes 44, Lockland 6

Cin. Madeira 15, Cin. Purcell Marian 12

Cin. Mariemont 33, Williamsburg 0

Cin. McNicholas 41, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0

Cin. Moeller 39, E. Central, Ind. 22

Cin. Mt. Healthy 26, Wilmington 23

Cin. Princeton 44, Dublin Coffman 14

Cin. St. Xavier 49, Powell Olentangy Liberty 0

Cin. Sycamore 42, Fairfield 18

Cin. Taft 30, Cin. Indian Hill 15

Cin. Turpin 38, Loveland 34

Cin. West Clermont 19, Lebanon 17

Cin. Wyoming 36, Norwood 4

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44, Bishop Fenwick 0

Cle. Benedictine 43, Cle. Cent. Cath. 8

Cle. Hts. 46, Euclid 14

Cle. John Adams 24, Tol. Woodward 20

Cle. VASJ 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 26

Clyde 29, Creston Norwayne 10

Coldwater 42, Ft. Recovery 6

Collins Western Reserve 14, Milan Edison 0

Cols. KIPP 40, Cols. Bexley 26

Cols. St. Charles 14, Amanda-Clearcreek 9

Cols. Upper Arlington 38, Springboro 7

Columbia Station Columbia 41, West Salem Northwestern 6

Columbus Grove 19, Hamler Patrick Henry 14

Conneaut 46, North East, Pa. 14

Convoy Crestview 22, Haviland Wayne Trace 15

Cuyahoga Falls 41, Akr. North 6

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 21, Peninsula Woodridge 3

Day. Dunbar 34, Beavercreek 15

Day. Oakwood 28, Milton-Union 20

Defiance Tinora 23, Leipsic 20

Delaware Buckeye Valley 29, Mt. Vernon 21

Delaware Hayes 17, Galloway Westland 6

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17, Dublin Scioto 7

Delphos Jefferson 35, Lima Perry 30

Delta 49, Paulding 0

Dublin Jerome 24, Shaker Hts. 20

East 41, Day. Thurgood Marshall 8

Eaton 27, Oxford Talawanda 17, OT

Edgerton 48, Montpelier 7

Edon 60, Hicksville 6

Elyria 37, Lorain 0

Elyria Cath. 42, Grafton Midview 37

Fairfield Christian 21, Reedsville Eastern 14

Fayetteville-Perry 56, Hamilton New Miami 0

Findlay 49, Bowling Green 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 41, Arlington 6

Franklin 17, Trenton Edgewood 15

Fredericktown 28, Utica 6

Fremont Ross 47, Sandusky 18

Ft. Loramie 42, Covington 25

Gahanna Lincoln 26, Centerville 24

Galion 31, Upper Sandusky 0

Galion Northmor 25, Bucyrus 0

Garrettsville Garfield 28, Warren JFK 14

Gibsonburg 42, Sycamore Mohawk 12

Girard 35, Akr. Ellet 0

Granville 54, Cols. Eastmoor 18

Green 28, Garfield Hts. 0, OT

Grove City Cent. Crossing 35, Cols. Northland 18

Groveport-Madison 41, Worthington Kilbourne 23

Hamilton Badin 35, Cin. NW 0

Hamilton Ross 21, Germantown Valley View 17

Hannibal River 48, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 26

Hanoverton United 28, Columbiana Crestview 21

Heath 45, Circleville 0

Hilliard Bradley 38, Westerville Cent. 7

Hilliard Darby 34, Westerville S. 31

Hilliard Davidson 20, Cols. Independence 0

Hubbard 47, E. Cle. Shaw 14

Hudson 17, Warren Harding 10

Huron 14, Genoa Area 9

IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 58, Cin. La Salle 7

Independence 42, Cle. E. Tech 12

Ironton 20, Proctorville Fairland 14, OT

Ironton Rock Hill 23, Oak Hill 0

Jackson 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 3

Jefferson Area 48, Ashtabula Edgewood 21

Jeromesville Hillsdale 20, Loudonville 6

Johnstown Northridge 17, Cols. Grandview Hts. 14

Kansas Lakota 54, Elmore Woodmore 0

Kettering Fairmont 24, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7

Kings Mills Kings 14, Cin. Winton Woods 13

Lakeside Danbury 40, Holgate 0

Lakewood 55, Fairview 3

Lancaster 34, Lewis Center Olentangy 15

Lancaster Fairfield Union 26, Hebron Lakewood 12

Leavittsburg LaBrae 49, LaGrange Keystone 20

Lees Creek E. Clinton 33, Hillsboro 14

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 34, Bradford 16

Lewistown Indian Lake 48, DeGraff Riverside 19

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 49, Middletown 7

Lima Bath 43, Kenton 13

Lima Cent. Cath. 34, Spencerville 13

Lima Shawnee 27, Celina 0

Lisbon Beaver 56, Minerva 7

Lodi Cloverleaf 20, Sullivan Black River 6

London 48, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Lowellville 33, Wellsville 6

Lucas 38, Bucyrus Wynford 7

Lyndhurst Brush 21, Sylvania Southview 18

Macedonia Nordonia 28, Mayfield 20

Magnolia Sandy Valley 44, Doylestown Chippewa 20

Malvern 51, Atwater Waterloo 16

Mansfield Sr. 21, N. Can. Hoover 17

Maria Stein Marion Local 19, Versailles 17

Marietta 36, Athens 28, OT

Marion Harding 33, Newark 6

Marysville 31, Pickerington N. 6

Massillon 41, Reynoldsburg 22

Massillon Jackson 20, Youngs. Boardman 14

Massillon Tuslaw 40, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 14

McComb 64, Vanlue 8

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 38, Middletown Madison Senior 6

Mechanicsburg 50, London Madison Plains 14

Medina 35, Wadsworth 0

Medina Buckeye 27, Copley 26

Medina Highland 28, Brunswick 23

Mentor Lake Cath. 28, Eastlake North 7

Miamisburg 33, Kettering Alter 14

Middlefield Cardinal 66, Fairport Harbor Harding 0

Millersburg W. Holmes 55, Orrville 20

Mineral Ridge 36, Newton Falls 22

Minford 27, Wellston 18

Monroe 66, Mt. Orab Western Brown 58

Monroeville 41, Castalia Margaretta 28

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51, Cory-Rawson 15

Mt. Gilead 45, Marion Elgin 42

N. Lewisburg Triad 52, Cedarville 10

N. Olmsted 31, Amherst Steele 23

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 65, Cardington-Lincoln 6

N. Royalton 21, Massillon Perry 20, OT

Navarre Fairless 43, Uhrichsville Claymont 0

New Albany 49, Pataskala Licking Hts. 14

New Bremen 42, Delphos St. John’s 14

New Concord John Glenn 48, New Lexington 21

New Madison Tri-Village 41, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 6

New Middletown Spring. 41, Geneva 14

New Philadelphia 37, Akr. Buchtel 6

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 20, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 14

Newark Cath. 35, Gahanna Cols. Academy 15

Niles McKinley 40, Youngs. East 14

Norton 35, Mantua Crestwood 20

Norwalk St. Paul 42, Tiffin Calvert 19

Oberlin 21, Brooklyn 20

Oberlin Firelands 42, Vermilion 14

Olmsted Falls 35, Norwalk 25

Ontario 21, Smithville 14

Orange 36, Cle. Hay 34

Oregon Stritch 48, Greenwich S. Cent. 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Elida 7

Painesville Harvey 42, Wickliffe 0

Painesville Riverside 28, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7

Pandora-Gilboa 42, N. Baltimore 6

Parma Padua 34, Akr. Firestone 6

Pemberville Eastwood 56, Maumee 7

Perry 43, Madison 7

Philo 26, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Pickerington Cent. 35, North Allegheny, Pa. 0

Piketon 62, Lucasville Valley 36

Plymouth 28, Salineville Southern 12

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26, Gallipolis Gallia 22

Poland Seminary 27, Warren Howland 14

Portsmouth 56, Cin. Deer Park 29

Portsmouth Sciotoville 42, Southeastern 24

Portsmouth W. 41, Frankfort Adena 12

Ravenna 27, Kent Roosevelt 9

Ravenna SE 22, Warren Champion 21, OT

Reading 35, Cin. Summit Country Day 7

Richwood N. Union 41, Danville 14

Rocky River Lutheran W. 14, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 8

Rootstown 47, Mogadore Field 21

Rossford 36, Oak Harbor 27

Salem 42, E. Liverpool 20

Sandusky Perkins 21, Port Clinton 20

Shadyside 35, Rayland Buckeye 0

Sidney 28, Greenville 14

South 60, Cols. Whetstone 0

Spring. Cath. Cent. 32, W. Liberty-Salem 20

Spring. Kenton Ridge 58, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 28

Spring. NE 19, Jamestown Greeneview 7

Spring. Shawnee 35, Day. Carroll 7

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 48, Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 13

St. Clairsville 38, South Allegheny, Pa. 7

St. Henry 40, Minster 28

St. Paris Graham 0, Johnstown 0

Steubenville 45, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 16

Stow-Munroe Falls 50, Solon 28

Streetsboro 56, Struthers 14

Strongsville 37, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 21

Sugar Grove Berne Union 48, Zanesville Rosecrans 6

Sugarcreek Garaway 21, Dalton 7

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Sylvania Northview 30, Tol. Bowsher 0

Tallmadge 35, Akr. Coventry 14

Thornville Sheridan 33, Logan 0

Tipp City Tippecanoe 34, Vandalia Butler 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 49, Metamora Evergreen 19

Tol. Rogers 49, Swanton 0

Tol. Scott 31, Cols. Linden-McKinley 20

Tol. St. Francis 15, Tol. Start 13

Tol. St. John’s 27, Perrysburg 20

Tontogany Otsego 40, Liberty Center 21

Toronto 41, Lisbon David Anderson 26

Trinity, W.Va. 28, Bridgeport 14

Troy Christian 48, Day. Christian 24

Uniontown Lake 14, Akr. East 2

Van Buren 34, Arcadia 0

Van Wert 55, Defiance 18

Vienna Mathews 46, Sebring McKinley 12

W. Chester Lakota W. 43, Cin. Oak Hills 17

W. Jefferson 24, Spring. Greenon 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 57, Alliance Marlington 14

Wapakoneta 10, St. Marys Memorial 7

Warsaw River View 47, Pomeroy Meigs 14

Washington C.H. 32, Bainbridge Paint Valley 29

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Wauseon 20, Napoleon 14, OT

Waverly 47, Chillicothe Unioto 10

Waynesville 42, Blanchester 13

Wellington 37, Columbiana 3

Westerville N. 49, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 16

Wheelersburg 35, Russell, Ky. 16

Whitehall-Yearling 46, Marion Pleasant 14

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41, Oregon Clay 0

Willoughby S. 31, Maple Hts. 14

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 26, Chesapeake 0

Windham 20, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 14

Wooster 16, Louisville 14

Wooster Triway 28, Apple Creek Waynedale 7

Worthington Christian 30, Miami Valley Christian Academy 16

Xenia 42, Fairborn 2

Youngs. Chaney High School 22, Youngs. Mooney 7

Youngs. Liberty 34, Cortland Lakeview 28, OT

Zanesville Maysville 23, Coshocton 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Newcomerstown, ccd.

Glouster Trimble vs. McArthur Vinton County, ccd.

Johnson Central, Ky. vs. Bishop Sycamore, ccd.