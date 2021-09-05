Saturday’s Ohio High School Football Scores
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Saturday’s Football Scores
Akr. Springfield 32, Ashtabula St. John 20
Ashland Crestview 41, Howard E. Knox 21
Belmont Union Local 30, Martins Ferry 28
Bethel-Tate 28, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 16
Cle. Rhodes 30, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 8
Cle. St. Ignatius 20, Mt. St. Joseph’s, Md. 6
Cuyahoga Hts. 35, Cle. John Marshall 6
Gates Mills Gilmour 35, Gates Mills Hawken 3
Greenfield McClain 35, Goshen 0
Lakewood St. Edward 47, Mentor 7
Morral Ridgedale 27, Franklin Furnace Green 8
N. Ridgeville 58, Parma Normandy 0
New Matamoras Frontier 33, Racine Southern 0
Piqua 28, Troy 7
Portsmouth Notre Dame 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 10
Richmond Edison 42, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13
Springfield 46, Lima Sr. 6
Tol. Christian 22, Sandusky St. Mary 14
Tol. Whitmer 49, Holland Springfield 16
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 52, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 18
Williamstown, W.Va. 34, Vincent Warren 6
Youngs. Valley Christian 53, McDonald 34
Zanesville W. Muskingum 54, Wahama, W.Va. 12