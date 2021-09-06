35 indicted, mostly on drug charges

Indictments were handed down by the Lawrence County Grand Jury and as is the norm, most of the cases are for drug-related charges. Of the 35 people indicted, 26 of them had at least one drug-related charge against them.

People indicted, and their charges, are:

• Christopher A. Matthews, 40, Ironton, second-degree felony theft.

• Claude J. Ross, 68, South Point, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Heather J. Ratliff, 38, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony identity fraud, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Todd M. Gayheart, 36, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Christopher L. Larew, 37, Taylor, West Virginia, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property and first-degree felony assault.

• Shannon L. Clark, 36, fourth-degree felony theft.

• Thomas J. Lawson, 48, Waterloo, third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Brian Roseberry, 32, Chesapeake, two counts of second-degree felony assault.

• Brian W. Potter, 52, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, first-degree misdemeanor endangering children and first-degree misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Serinda D. Klaiber, 37, South Point, third-degree misdemeanor endangering children.

• Adam E. Daniels, 41, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony theft and fourth-degree misdemeanor of criminal trespassing.

• Ashleigh N. Clark, 27, Waverly, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Samantha J. Nelson, 28, Dayton, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Peter J. Robinson, 24, Owentown, Kentucky, fourth-degree felony improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, third-degree felony having weapons under disability, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession criminal tools and fourth-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• Joshua R. Barnett, 29, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

• Cara D. Kimmel, 39, Grayson, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Robert S. Hamlin Jr., 38, South Point, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Comfort Goody, 24, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree felony vandalism.

• Wayne Q. Williams, 47, South Point, two counts of fifth-degree felony trafficking in cocaine and fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings.

• Jerry L. Mays, 53, South Point, fourth-degree felony failure to appear, fourth-degree felony possession of Fentanyl, fourth-degree felony trafficking in Fentanyl, and fourth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs.

• David L. Rickey Jr., 46, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Skylar James Evans, 19, Portsmouth, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Michelle A. Jenkins, 40, Ironton, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Kelly L. Hall, 41, Columbus, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony aggravated trafficking in drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of criminal tools.

• Joshua Clay Klaiber, 39, Coal Grove, third-degree misdemeanor endangering children.

• Brenton A. Littlejohn, 20, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Aaron T. Workman, 35, Pedro, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Arnold R. Anderson, 45, Morehead, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Caleb M. Gregory, 25, Huntington, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Heaven L. Renner, 26, Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Steven A. Littlejohn, 44, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Leslie A. Gore, 39, Kitts Hill, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Jerrod Lee McKinney, 41, Proctorville, two counts of fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

• Kristen M. Corbin, 31, Pedro, fourth-degree felony aggravated possession of heroin, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree felony vandalism and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Allison R. Thompson, 26, Lyburn, West Virginia, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, first-degree misdemeanor falsification, second-degree misdemeanor possession of drug abuse instruments, second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.