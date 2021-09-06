expand
Ad Spot

September 6, 2021

EDITORIAL: Holiday has much meaning

By Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Monday, September 6, 2021

Monday is Labor Day and much of the country will enjoy a day off and the customary end-of-summer cookouts and activities that usually come with it.

The very benefits of that day off work are a direct result of the movement the holiday was created to honor.

The day was set side by Congress as a tribute to America’s workers and the organized labor movement that came with them.

Whether it is a 40-hour work week, sick days, workplace safety standards, the end of child labor, workers compensation, paid vacations or overtime pay, many of the benefits workers enjoy today came as a result of hard fought victories by labor activists, particularly those in the early 1900s, who fought to change the abysmal conditions that arose with the Industrial Revolution.

Tragedies such as the Triangle Shirtwaist fire, in which 146 garment workers died in a New York City building, countless, deadly mine disasters and other losses of life spurred many to seek to improve things for all.

While many take labor’s accomplishments for granted, these benefits are something that society as a whole has enjoyed.

So enjoy this holiday, but take the time to reflect on those who came before, who worked so that we could all enjoy a better standard of living.

 

More News

Doerer’s 41-yard FG enables Fighting Irish to avoid upset

EDITORIAL: Holiday has much meaning

Autumn life writing class debuts Sept. 7

35 indicted, mostly on drug charges

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Have you or anyone close to you been personally impacted by the opioid epidemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business