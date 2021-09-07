Jimmy Hanshaw

Jimmy Lee Hanshaw, 80, of Ironton, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Sue Harmon Hanshaw.

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Ice Creek Cemetery, with Pastor Shane Hanshaw officiating. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Hanshaw family with arrangements.

Feel free to join the procession at the funeral home as they leave to go to the cemetery at 12:30 p.m.

To offer online condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.