September 7, 2021

Willa Wilson

Published 3:44 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Willa Mae Smith Wilson, 97, of Pedro, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Harbor Healthcare in Ironton.

 

Visitation will be 10 a.m.–noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church of Pine Grove, 1059 County Road 26, Ironton, with Father David Huffman officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Willa’s honor to St. Joseph Catholic School or St. Lawrence O’Toole in Ironton.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

