High School Standings, Schedule, Results
2021 High School Football Standings
Ohio Valley Conference
OVC Overall
W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp
Ironton 1 0 20 14 3 0 73 30
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 3 0 125 39
Rock Hill 0 0 0 0 1 0 23 0
Gallipolis 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 45
Coal Grove 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 49
Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 66
South Point 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 63
Fairland 0 1 14 20 2 1 97 54
Southern Ohio Conference
Division I
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 3 0 103 12
Ports. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 3 0 126 30
Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 3 0 104 52
Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 71
Northwest 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 56
Green 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 108
Division II
SOC Overall
W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp
Waverly 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 27
Wheelersburg 0 0 0 0 2 1 67 59
Minford 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 46
Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 1 2 75 74
Lucasville Valley 0 0 0 0 1 2 67 118
Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 0 3 13 106
Friday’s Games
Cin. Archbishop Moeller at Ironton
South Point at Coal Grove
Portsmouth at Rock Hill
Fairland at Tolsia, W.Va.
Chesapeake at Gallipolis
Symmes Valley at Tug Valley, W.Va.
Green at Manchester
Fayetteville at Portsmouth Notre Dame
Lewis County, Ky. at Sciotoville East
Lucasville Valley at Beaver Eastern
Waverly at Chillicothe
Minford at Washington Court House, canceled
Northwest at Oak Hill
Portsmouth West at Wellston
Wheelersburg is open
Friday Sept. 3 Results
Ironton 20, Fairland 14, OT
Rock Hill 23, Oak Hill 0
Symmes Valley 33, Chesapeake 0
Coal Grove at Meigs, canceled
River Valley at South Point, canceled
Portsmouth 56, Cincinnati Deer Park 29
Point Pleasant 26, Gallipolis 22
Sciotoville East 42, Southeastern 24
Huntington Ross 28, Northwest 20
Minford 27, Wellston 18
Piketon 62, Lucasville Valley 36
Waverly 47, Chillicothe Unioto 10
Portsmouth West 41, Adena 12
Wheelersburg 35, Russell, Ky. 16
Jackson 24, Dresden Tri-Valley 3
Saturday Sept. 4 Results
Ridgedale 27, Green 8
Portsmouth Notre Dame 35, Lancaster Fisher Catholic 10
Beaver Eastern at Southeastern, canceled
Cincinnati Moeller 39, East Central, Ind., 22