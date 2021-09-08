Marlene Evans

Aug. 12, 1938–Sept. 6, 2021

Marlene Crabtree (Blagg) Evans, 83, of Oak Hill, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Decatur, to the late George and Mabel (McFann) Blagg.

She is survived by her husband of almost 43 years, Eddie Evans; and children, Tammy (Scott) Lunsford, Debra (Jim) Lloyd, Crystal (Dan) Adams, Julie Evans, Randy (Debbie) Evans and Paula Currence. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives; and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, John Joseph Crabtree; sister, Sharon Hale; and brother, Glenn Blagg.

Marlene met her first husband, Joe Crabtree, at 11 years old, and they married in 1956.

Upon his passing, she met and married Eddie Evans in 1978 after one month of dating.

She was a teacher at K.W. Lewis Elementary and she was beloved by her students.

She was a member and attended Evangelical Community Church.

She was a very active part of the Oak Hill community and Oak Hill Schools, attending most sporting events for her grandchildren and donating to numerous charities.

She traveled all the 50 states and most of Europe, Russia and Scandinavia.

She will always be remembered greatly for her kindness, generosity, and love of family throughout her life.

Friends may call Thursday from 4–8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at the Evangelical Community Church, with Rev. Herman Stewart officiating.

Burial will follow in South Webster Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Community Church, 5104 SR 93, Oak Hill, Ohio.

