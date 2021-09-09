Deborah Willis

Dec. 5, 1956–Sept. 8, 2021

Deborah Lynn Willis, 64, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her residence.

Deborah was born Dec. 5, 1956, in Ironton, the daughter of Harlan Ray Willis and the late Vivian Murdock Willis.

Deborah was a 1975 graduate of Ironton High School and attended Ohio University.

She was a former employee for Weber’s Florist, where she worked part time while attending high school and college. Deborah retired from Shawnee Mental health where she was a social worker.

She formerly attended 10th Street Tabernacle Church in Ironton.

In addition to her father, she is survived by three uncles, Gary Willis, of South Point, Larry Willis, of Bartow, Florida, and Lowell Murdock, of Ironton; two aunts, Donna Haugen and Lyndall Eubanks, both of Ironton; and several cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery, Section 12, with Brother Chad Pemberton officiating.

There will be no public visitation.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Willis family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit, www.tracybrammerfh.com.