September 10, 2021

Customers line up for the Dragonfly Outdoor café food truck at The Vault Market in May. Dragonfly will be among the first timer vendors at South Point’s food truck rally, set for Saturday, Sept. 11. (The Ironton Tribune | heath Harrison)

Food truck rally set for Sept. 11

By Heath Harrison

SOUTH POINT — Mayor Jeff Gaskin says the Village of South Point will host its third and final food truck rally for the year next weekend.

Gaskin said that nine vendors will set up in the park by the boat dock at Second and Ferry streets from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“We have our old favorites coming back and some new folks,” he said.

Among those returning will be Bite Mi Thai Food, of Huntington, Twisted Cafe, of Barboursville, Abbey Shae Bakes and Gue Concessions, while new additions will include The Ice Cream Guy, O’Goodness Mini Donuts and Dragonfly Outdoor Café, the food truck of Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures, based in Greenup, Kentucky.

There is no cost for admission to the event.

As a nation, we should never forget Sept. 11, 2001

John Sisler

Steven Morris

Flyers open SOC play with 3-2 win over New Boston

