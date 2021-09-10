Verna Sword

July 16, 1982–Sept. 7, 2021

Verna Marie Sword, 39, of South Point, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.

The Gallipolis native was born July 16, 1982, a daughter of Ronald R. Browning and Barbara Jean Arthur Browning, of Ironton.

Verna was a graduate of Rock Hill High School with the class of 2000 and formerly attended the Ironton City Mission Church.

She started her working career as a STNA for Bryant’s Nursing Home in Ironton, then was an employee with the NECCO Center, and was currently an assistant manager for the Family Dollar in South Point.

Verna was a kind and caring person that always liked to make people happy and smile.

She was proud of her daughter and all of her family.

She loved spending time with her dog, Fuzzy.

Verna enjoyed bowling, playing board games, and watching TikTok.

She was a very hardworking and loving mother.

Verna was preceded in death by a brother, Jefferson White

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughter and best friend, Cheyenna Sword, of South Point; her fiancé, Bo Hutchinson, of South Point; and seven siblings, Richard Rife, Tina (David) Ison, Rhonda Browning, Juanita Sturgill, Michael White, Joseph (Latisha) White and Ronald Browning Jr.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with the Rev. James Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in LaGrange Cemetery.

Public visitation for family and friends will be Monday 6–8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.