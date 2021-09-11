Ohio High School Friday Night Football Scores

Ohio H.S. Athletic Association

Friday’s Football Scores

Akr. Hoban 27, Kettering Alter 14

Akr. Ellet 34, Youngs. East 26

Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 35, Wickliffe 0

Akr. Manchester 41, Orrville 13

Alliance 56, Minerva 6

Amanda-Clearcreek 20, Baltimore Liberty Union 10

Anna 28, Ft. Recovery 0

Apple Creek Waynedale 34, West Salem Northwestern 27

Archbold 33, Bryan 15

Arlington 48, Cory-Rawson 0

Ashland Crestview 21, Collins Western Reserve 13

Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Orange 7

Ashtabula Lakeside 42, Geneva 7

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Lancaster Fairfield Union 22

Athens 41, Albany Alexander 14

Attica Seneca E. 53, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6

Atwater Waterloo 30, Sebring McKinley 22

Aurora 42, Copley 13

Avon Lake 30, Avon 24

Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Williamsport Westfall 7

Barberton 42, Kent Roosevelt 15

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 20, Kansas Lakota 3

Beallsville 49, Hundred, W.Va. 6

Bedford 38, Lorain 0

Bellefontaine 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 13

Bellevue 48, Bellville Clear Fork 7

Beloit W. Branch 61, Alliance Marlington 18

Belpre 45, Stewart Federal Hocking 0

Berea-Midpark 19, Elyria 7

Berlin Center Western Reserve 26, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 26, Zanesville 13

Bishop Ready 23, Delaware Buckeye Valley 13

Bishop Watterson 27, Newark Licking Valley 6

Bloom-Carroll 46, Circleville 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 77, Fostoria 8

Bowerston Conotton Valley 24, Louisville Aquinas 20

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 42, Wadsworth 7

Brunswick 44, Tol. Waite 0

Bucyrus Wynford 72, Bucyrus 20

Burton Berkshire 29, Orwell Grand Valley 25

Byesville Meadowbrook 42, Crooksville 6

Caldwell 73, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 46

Cambridge 22, Cols. Beechcroft 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 26, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 0

Cameron, W.Va. 44, New Matamoras Frontier 6

Can. McKinley 27, Massillon Perry 25

Canal Winchester 24, Worthington Kilbourne 17

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 49, Gahanna Cols. Academy 14

Canfield 35, New Philadelphia 0

Canfield S. Range 50, Struthers 13

Carey 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 17

Carrollton 34, Can. South 28

Celina 21, Kenton 20

Centerville 30, Miamisburg 13

Chagrin Falls Kenston 40, Eastlake North 13

Chardon 28, Painesville Riverside 7

Chillicothe Unioto 33, Chillicothe Huntington 30

Cin. Colerain 33, Cin. Sycamore 13

Cin. College Prep. 22, Cin. Summit Country Day 21

Cin. Country Day 47, Cin. Hillcrest 8

Cin. Hughes 56, Day. Christian 19

Cin. La Salle 48, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 27

Cin. Mariemont 31, Cin. Madeira 7

Cin. McNicholas 27, Highlands, Ky. 21

Cin. Moeller 25, Ironton 7

Cin. Mt. Healthy 34, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Cin. NW 48, Day. Carroll 14

Cin. St. Xavier 41, Penn, Ind. 10

Cin. Taft 24, Bethel-Tate 22

Cin. Walnut Hills 27, Morrow Little Miami 21

Cin. Winton Woods 17, Lebanon 13

Cin. Withrow 34, Day. Belmont 0

Cin. Wyoming 30, Cin. Indian Hill 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 17, Cols. DeSales 7

Cle. Benedictine 38, Bishop Hartley 17

Cle. Collinwood 48, Cle. JFK 16

Cle. Glenville 34, Mentor Lake Cath. 0

Cle. Hts. 42, Akr. Buchtel 7

Cle. John Adams 50, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Cle. Rhodes 36, Cle. Hay 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 44, Euclid 14

Clyde 42, Tol. Start 14

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 29, S. Point 14

Coldwater 28, New Bremen 14

Cols. Africentric 14, South 12

Cols. Bexley 26, Hebron Lakewood 18

Cols. Eastmoor 40, Cols. Marion-Franklin 6

Cols. Grandview Hts. 18, Cols. Whetstone 14

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 41, Circleville Logan Elm 14

Cols. KIPP 55, Utica 36

Cols. Linden-McKinley 36, Cols. Mifflin 8

Cols. Upper Arlington 42, Westerville Cent. 0

Columbia Station Columbia 40, Sullivan Black River 12

Columbiana Crestview 47, Campbell Memorial 7

Columbus Grove 31, Delphos Jefferson 7

Coshocton 35, McConnelsville Morgan 7

Creston Norwayne 47, Smithville 13

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 41, Loudonville 6

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 53, Tol. Rogers 6

Danville 28, Fredericktown 21

Day. Meadowdale 60, Lockland 36

Day. Northridge 57, Casstown Miami E. 29

DeGraff Riverside 48, Tipp City Bethel 14

Defiance Tinora 16, Antwerp 14

Delta 43, Metamora Evergreen 14

Dola Hardin Northern 45, Morral Ridgedale 12

Dover 28, Akr. East 14

Dresden Tri-Valley 35, Zanesville Maysville 14

Dublin Coffman 49, Dublin Jerome 42, OT

E. Can. 39, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 13

East 46, Cols. Centennial 7

Eaton 21, Bellbrook 20

Elyria Cath. 41, Parma Hts. Holy Name 7

Fairfield 34, Cin. Oak Hills 14

Fairview 39, Parma Normandy 22

Frankfort Adena 30, Southeastern 6

Franklin 7, Carlisle 0

Fremont Ross 48, Oregon Clay 14

Galion 42, Caledonia River Valley 25

Galion Northmor 21, Cardington-Lincoln 14

Garfield Hts. 21, Cle. Cent. Cath. 14

Garrettsville Garfield 35, Leavittsburg LaBrae 14

Gates Mills Hawken 50, Middlefield Cardinal 7

Genoa Area 14, Rossford 9

Germantown Valley View 45, Day. Oakwood 6

Gibsonburg 64, Tiffin Calvert 16

Girard 35, Jefferson Area 34

Granville 21, Heath 12

Greenfield McClain 34, Lees Creek E. Clinton 13

Greenville 42, Fairborn 20

Grove City Cent. Crossing 19, Grove City 14

Grove City, Pa. 42, Conneaut 20

Groveport-Madison 27, Galloway Westland 7

Hamilton New Miami 14, W. Unity Hilltop 8

Hamler Patrick Henry 41, Swanton 7

Harrison 29, Trotwood-Madison 28

Harrod Allen E. 42, Convoy Crestview 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Hicksville 6

Hilliard Darby 29, Hilliard Davidson 23

Hillsboro 21, Williamsburg 14

Howard E. Knox 41, Centerburg 28

Hubbard 27, Poland Seminary 23

Hudson 49, Twinsburg 6

Independence 30, Cuyahoga Hts. 28

Jeromesville Hillsdale 52, Rittman 13

Johnstown Northridge 51, Sarahsville Shenandoah 26

Kettering Fairmont 24, Clayton Northmont 21

Kings Mills Kings 35, Cin. Anderson 28

Kirtland 33, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

LaGrange Keystone 55, Oberlin 6

Lakewood 21, Rocky River 14

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 48, Grove City Christian 27

Leetonia 52, E. Palestine 16

Leipsic 35, Ada 7

Lewis Center Olentangy 24, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 21

Lewis Co., Ky. def. Portsmouth Sciotoville, forfeit

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40, New Lebanon Dixie 27

Lexington 40, Mt. Vernon 14

Liberty Center 34, Wauseon 28, OT

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54, Hamilton 21

Lima Bath 27, Elida 7

Lima Shawnee 10, Defiance 7

Lima Sr. 7, Tol. St. John’s 6

Lisbon Beaver 48, E. Liverpool 0

London 55, Urbana 20

Lore City Buckeye Trail 18, Uhrichsville Claymont 13

Loveland 49, Cin. West Clermont 20

Lucas 30, Willard 0

Lucasville Valley 42, Beaver Eastern 7

Magnolia Sandy Valley 22, Malvern 21

Maple Hts. 48, E. Cle. Shaw 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 20, St. Henry 7

Marietta 40, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 12

Marion Elgin 68, Lima Perry 62

Marion Pleasant 27, Marion Harding 24

Marysville 27, Hilliard Bradley 7

Mason 40, Middletown 7

Massillon 49, Warren Harding 46

Massillon Jackson 21, Green 20

McComb 42, Van Buren 0

McDonald 21, Mineral Ridge 14

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 26, Waynesfield-Goshen 7

Mechanicsburg 41, S. Charleston SE 0

Medina 38, Stow-Munroe Falls 27

Medina Highland 49, Tallmadge 7

Miami Valley Christian Academy 16, Gallatin Co., Ky. 7

Milford 20, Cin. Turpin 13

Milford Center Fairbanks 27, Jamestown Greeneview 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 20, Mansfield Sr. 17

Mogadore 23, Lyndhurst Brush 9

Monroe 33, Brookville 13

Monroeville 42, Plymouth 39

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 55, Vanlue 28

Mt. Orab Western Brown 33, Jackson 28

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 46, Cin. Finneytown 27

N. Can. Hoover 21, Louisville 0

N. Olmsted 23, Medina Buckeye 17

N. Ridgeville 39, Amherst Steele 21

N. Royalton 28, Macedonia Nordonia 20

Navarre Fairless 28, Canal Fulton Northwest 14

Nelsonville-York 48, Bidwell River Valley 13

New Albany 34, Lancaster 20

New Concord John Glenn 49, Thornville Sheridan 0

New Madison Tri-Village 42, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0

New Middletown Spring. 54, Lowellville 6

New Paris National Trail 37, Bradford 6

Niles McKinley 28, Cortland Lakeview 14

North Allegheny, Pa. 20, Mentor 16

Norton 39, Ravenna 6

Norwalk 20, Milan Edison 13

Norwood 49, Batavia 20

Oak Harbor 41, Tol. Woodward 0

Oak Hill 21, McDermott Scioto NW 14

Oberlin Firelands 13, Wellington 6

Olmsted Falls 14, Grafton Midview 9

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, St. Marys Memorial 16

Painesville Harvey 21, Mantua Crestwood 13

Pandora-Gilboa 49, Arcadia 14

Parma Padua 17, Sandusky 16

Pataskala Licking Hts. 35, Can. Cent. Cath. 34

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 50, Johnstown 22

Pemberville Eastwood 63, Elmore Woodmore 0

Perry 37, Chagrin Falls 0

Perrysburg 35, Bowling Green 0

Philo 38, Warsaw River View 7

Pickerington N. 13, Pickerington Cent. 10, OT

Piketon 28, Chillicothe Zane Trace 24

Pikeville, Ky. 20, Wheelersburg 7

Piqua 35, Xenia 6

Plain City Jonathan Alder 45, Spring. NW 14

Port Clinton 61, Tol. Bowsher 12

Portsmouth 41, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville-Perry 21

Portsmouth W. 41, Wellston 8

Powell Olentangy Liberty 38, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 14

Racine Southern 57, Crown City S. Gallia 22

Ravenna SE 42, Akr. North 6

Rayland Buckeye 29, Toronto 13

Richfield Revere 49, Cuyahoga Falls 19

Richmond Edison 35, Vienna Mathews 18

Richwood N. Union 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

Rocky River Lutheran W. 47, Brooklyn 13

Rootstown 24, Youngs. Liberty 20

STVM 42, Wooster 10

Salem 41, Akr. Firestone 0

Salineville Southern 38, Lisbon David Anderson 0

Sandusky Perkins 49, Ashland 14

Shadyside 35, Barnesville 14

Sheffield Brookside 27, Lorain Clearview 0

Shelby 35, Ontario 7

Sherwood Fairview 21, Paulding 0

Sidney 16, Vandalia Butler 0

Sparta Highland 41, Mt. Gilead 0

Spencerville 35, Bluffton 14

Spring. Cath. Cent. 20, N. Lewisburg Triad 0

Spring. NE 63, London Madison Plains 7

Spring. Shawnee 41, Lewistown Indian Lake 29

Springboro 40, Beavercreek 9

Springfield 21, Huber Hts. Wayne 14

St. Clairsville 56, Martins Ferry 6

St. Paris Graham 22, New Carlisle Tecumseh 0

Steubenville 34, USO, Pa. 0

Strasburg-Franklin 46, Crestline 0

Streetsboro 46, Lodi Cloverleaf 22

Strongsville 24, Solon 12

Sugarcreek Garaway 42, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0

Sunbury Big Walnut 47, Delaware Hayes 14

Sylvania Northview 27, Napoleon 7

Sylvania Southview 18, Holland Springfield 13

Thomas Worthington 41, Newark 14

Tiffin Columbian 40, Mayfield 10

Tipp City Tippecanoe 49, W. Carrollton 7

Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Findlay 6

Tol. Christian 38, Lakeside Danbury 16

Tol. Ottawa Hills 35, Castalia Margaretta 28, OT

Tol. Scott 25, Vermilion 13

Tol. Whitmer 36, Tol. St. Francis 6

Tontogany Otsego 30, Millbury Lake 12

Trenton Edgewood 34, Bishop Fenwick 14

Troy 28, Riverside Stebbins 21, OT

Troy Christian 44, Covington 0

Uniontown Lake 26, Can. Glenoak 7

Upper Sandusky 27, Sycamore Mohawk 13

Van Wert 55, Wapakoneta 45

Versailles 49, Rockford Parkway 14

Vincent Warren 54, Hannibal River 24

W. Chester Lakota W. 24, Cin. Princeton 0

W. Jefferson 57, Cedarville 0

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, Dalton 7

Warren Champion 14, Newton Falls 8

Warren JFK 66, Conneaut Area, Pa. 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41, Goshen 6

Waubonsie Valley, Ill. 23, Shaker Hts. 19

Waynesville 45, Middletown Madison Senior 26

Weir, W.Va. 19, Wintersville Indian Creek 13

Wellsville 41, Columbiana 12

Westerville N. 48, Washington C.H. 14

Westerville S. 41, Dublin Scioto 22

Westlake 21, Parma 18

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 56, Maumee 0

Willoughby S. 41, Madison 14

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, Tug Valley, W.Va. 7

Wilmington 21, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 6

Windham 41, Ashtabula St. John 0

Wooster Triway 43, Massillon Tuslaw 14

Youngs. Boardman 33, Warren Howland 21

Youngs. Chaney High School 22, Cols. St. Charles 3

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Austintown Fitch 47

Zanesville W. Muskingum 35, New Lexington 31

POSTPONEMENTS/CANCELLATIONS

Akr. Springfield vs. Peninsula Woodridge, ppd.

Bay Village Bay vs. Parma Hts. Valley Forge, ppd.

Blanchester vs. Cin. Woodward, ccd.

Cin. Western Hills vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ccd.

Cols. Walnut Ridge vs. Cols. Briggs, ccd.

Cols. Whetstone vs. Cols. Northland, ccd.

Corning Miller vs. Worthington Christian, ccd.

Defiance Ayersville vs. Edgerton, ccd.

Findlay Liberty-Benton vs. N. Baltimore, ccd.

Gahanna Lincoln vs. Reynoldsburg, ccd.

Gallipolis Gallia vs. Chesapeake, ccd.

Hanoverton United vs. Youngs. Valley Christian, ppd.

Manchester vs. Franklin Furnace Green, ccd.

Millersport vs. Trinity, W.Va., ppd.

Oregon Stritch vs. Montpelier, ccd.

Pomeroy Meigs vs. McArthur Vinton Co., ccd.

Stryker vs. Holgate, ccd.

