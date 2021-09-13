Arthur Williams Jr.

Arthur Jordan Williams Jr., 94, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Private family service with livestreaming will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church’s website with Pastor Franklin Murphy officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, West Virginia.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.