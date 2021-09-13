Donald Schritter

Donald Joseph Schritter was born Jan. 2, 1955 in Ashland, Kentucky, to the late Harold and Marcella Dovel Schritter.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; a sister Jeanette Schritter Vance; and a brother, Ronald Schritter.

Beloved husband of 30 years to Judy Bevans Schritter; cherished father of James (Jenny), Jackie (Jack), Mathew (Jenny), Michael (Amy), Daniel (Mandy), Nathan, and Jodi (Scott). He is also survived by a sister, Teresa Schritter Rader; adored Papaw of Caleb, Drake, Madison, Logan, Jeffrey, Haileigh, Joel, Jayden, Jaleigh, Cade, Josi, Cora, Hendrix and Connor.

He is further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and special friends.

Don was a lifelong resident of South Point, and a 1973 graduate of South Point High School.

He was the owner of Schritter Construction Company and specialized in moving houses.

Don could build, fix and accomplish anything he set his mind to do.

He was a member of Sybene Baptist Church, and the president of the South Point Lions Club.

He enjoyed fishing, spending time on his family farm and just being outdoors with his family.

Friends may visit with the family from 5–7 p.m. on Wednesday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home in South Point.

The visitation will conclude with a short scripture and prayer at 7 p.m.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.