High School Football Schedule, Results & Standings

H.S. Football Sept. 17-18

Friday’s Games

Ironton at South Point

Chesapeake at Coal Grove

Rock Hill at Fairland

Portsmouth at Gallipolis

Symmes Valley at Fayetteville

Hillcrest Training at Sciotoville East

Lucasville Valley at Northwest

Minford at East Clinton

Oak Hill at Nelsonville-York

Waverly at Washington Court House

KIPP Columbus at Portsmouth West

Wheelersburg at Jackson

Saturday’s Games

Fairview, Ky. at Green

Lancaster Bishop Rosecrans at Portsmouth Notre Dame

Beaver Eastern at Greenfield McClain

H.S. Football Results Sept. 10-11

Cin. Archbishop Moeller 25, Ironton 7

Coal Grove 29, South Point 14

Portsmouth 41, Rock Hill 7

Fairland at Tolsia, W.Va., canceled

Chesapeake at Gallipolis, canceled

Symmes Valley 55, Tug Valley, W.Va. 7

Green at Manchester, canceled

Portsmouth Notre Dame 27, Fayetteville 21

Lewis County, Ky. at Sciotoville East, canceled

Lucasville Valley 42, Beaver Eastern 7

Waverly at Chillicothe, canceled

Minford at Washington Court House, canceled

Oak Hill 21, Northwest 14

Portsmouth West 41, Wellston 8

Pikeville, Ky. 20, Wheelersburg 7

High School Football Standings

Ohio Valley Conference

OVC Overall

W L Pts. Opp W L Pts Opp

Ironton 1 0 20 14 3 1 80 55

Portsmouth 1 0 41 7 4 0 125 39

Coal Grove 1 0 29 14 2 1 105 63

Gallipolis 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 45

Chesapeake 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 66

Rock Hill 0 1 7 41 1 1 30 41

Fairland 0 1 14 20 2 1 97 54

South Point 0 1 14 29 0 3 32 92

Southern Ohio Conference

Division I

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Symmes Valley 0 0 0 0 4 0 158 25

Ports. Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 4 0 153 51

Sciotoville East 0 0 0 0 3 0 104 52

Beaver Eastern 0 0 0 0 1 2 43 113

Northwest 0 0 0 0 1 3 95 77

Green 0 0 0 0 0 3 24 108

Division II

SOC Overall

W L Pts Opp W L Pts Opp

Waverly 0 0 0 0 3 0 131 27

Wheelersburg 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 79

Minford 0 0 0 0 2 1 66 46

Portsmouth West 0 0 0 0 2 2 116 82

Lucasville Valley 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 125

Oak Hill 0 0 0 0 1 3 34 120