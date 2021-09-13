expand
September 13, 2021

(Submitted photo)

Ironton In Bloom selects yard of Month

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 am Monday, September 13, 2021

Kathy and Ryan Markins’ home at 2302 S. Fifth St. has been selected as Ironton In Bloom’s September’s Yard of the Month winner. The couple has lived in their home for nineteen years and have really transformed their landscape.

The hard work is evident. They work together to make their yard alluring. Kathy enjoys focusing on her flower beds and you can check out her colorful impatiens and petunias among others.

Each year, they plan new projects for the following year. The side yard is scheduled for 2022 – keep an eye on Kathy’s green thumb. Ironton in Bloom thanks Mr. and Mrs. Markins for making Ironton a more beautiful place to live, work and play.

