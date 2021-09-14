Annabelle Hackworth

May 25, 1930–Sept. 13, 2021

Annabelle Hackworth, 91, of Pedro, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

She was born May 25, 1930, in Pedro, to the late Earl E. Carmon and Lillian J. Layne Carmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John J. “Buss” Hackworth; two brothers, Charles “Cotton” Carmon and Donald Carmon; and a sister, Gladys Kelley.

Before becoming a devoted mother and loving homemaker, Annabelle worked for S.S. Kresge Department Store in Ironton.

Annabelle was a faithful and dedicated member of Campbell Chapel Free Will Baptist Church where she was the oldest member. She served as a Sunday school teacher and for 31 years, she served as Sunday school secretary.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Stevan R. Hackworth, and wife, Sherry, and Tim E. Hackworth, and wife, Kim, of Pedro; two grandchildren, Ryan Hackworth and Irina Hackworth; and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

Homegoing services will be begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel with words of comfort provided by Calvin Ray Evans. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6–8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Masks will be required for everyone in attendance.

To share a remembrance of Annabelle or to express a condolence to her family, please visit steenfuneralhome.com.