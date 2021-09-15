expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2021

Gary Smith Jr.

By Obituaries

Published 5:21 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Gary Smith Jr.

May 7, 2004–Sept. 12, 2021

 

Gary Michael Smith Jr., 17 years of age, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus, Ironton.

He was born May 7, 2004, in Huntington, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joann Maynard.

Gary was a student of Rock Hill High School.

He will be remembered for his love of fishing and dirt bikes.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Crystal (Kevin) Donley; father, Gary M. Smith (fiancé Donna Stapleton); grandfathers, John Maynard and John Smith; grandmother, Debbie Myers; sisters, Chelsey N. Smith and Darrah A. Smith; nephews, Waylon L. Null and Drake Michael Colson White; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake, by Pastor Debbie Gillette.

Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery Franklin Furnace.

Visitation will be held 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

More News

Gary Smith Jr.

Marcella Klaiber

Ronald Dickison

Silas Lee

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    Do you plan to attend either the Ohio River Revival or Grovefest?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Life

  • Latest Business