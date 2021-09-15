Gary Smith Jr.

May 7, 2004–Sept. 12, 2021

Gary Michael Smith Jr., 17 years of age, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus, Ironton.

He was born May 7, 2004, in Huntington, West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Joann Maynard.

Gary was a student of Rock Hill High School.

He will be remembered for his love of fishing and dirt bikes.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Crystal (Kevin) Donley; father, Gary M. Smith (fiancé Donna Stapleton); grandfathers, John Maynard and John Smith; grandmother, Debbie Myers; sisters, Chelsey N. Smith and Darrah A. Smith; nephews, Waylon L. Null and Drake Michael Colson White; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake, by Pastor Debbie Gillette.

Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery Franklin Furnace.

Visitation will be held 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.