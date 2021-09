Marcella Klaiber

Marcella A. Klaiber, 69, of Ironton, died on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at SOMC in Portsmouth.

Graveside services will be noon Friday in Haverhill Cemetery, with Pastor Kenny Klaiber officiating. Burial will follow.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.