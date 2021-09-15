Ohio River Revival provides day of music (WITH GALLERY)

The Ohio River Revival returned on Saturday, with 11 bands providing a day of music to those on the city’s riverfront.

It marked a return for the event, in its second year. It was launched in 2019, but had to be canceled last year due to crowd restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

A restored “Ironton Welcomes You” sign, freshly painted by local nonprofit Third and Center, served as the backdrop for spectators watching the music on stage for the 12-hour festival, which also featured vendors and food.

The turnout of crowd and vendors may have been a bit smaller this year, due to the pandemic, but a steady crowd was in attendance all day, founder Bob Delong, who plans to bring the event back next year, said.

“It’s awesome,” he said of the showing. “The weather’s beautiful, the food’s good and the music’s great.”

The lineup included returning favorites, such as the Coal Cave Hollow Boys and String Therapy, newcomers like Building Rockets and headliners Jayce Turley and the Larry Keel Experience, with performances running well into the night.

“It’s been fairly filled out here all day,” Delong said of the grounds. “People are having a good time and the kids are out playing.”

One of the food vendors set up at the entrance was Roxy’s Quality Cooking, of Ironton, owned by Antonio Murphy and Dominic Murphy, who were serving a menu including hot wings, Chicago style hot dogs, funnel cakes, fried chicken and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

“It’s been going pretty good,” Dominic said.

Antonio said they have been doing the food truck for about a year and that they also do catering for parties and weddings. He said they will be set up for the Ohio State game next month.

“We want everybody to enjoy our family recipes,” he said.

The Revival was the first of what is already shaping up to be a fall full of events scheduled for Lawrence County.

On Sept. 18, Third and Center will host the Ironton River Run 5K, with a route along the riverfront. Proceeds raised will go toward the floodwall mural project.

Then, on Sept. 25, Grovefest, featuring a day’s lineup of hard rock bands will take place at Paul Porter Park in Coal Grove. Also, on that day, the Lawrence County Museum will host its historic cemetery walk at Woodland Cemetery, from 5-7 p.m.

On Oct. 9, the third annual Pumpkins on Vernon event, organized by Treasures From the Valley and Cardinal Wishes, will take place on Vernon Street in Ironton, featuring a vendors market, food and entertainment. That event will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

And, finally, closing out the fall and launching into the holiday season, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Festival of Trees and Christmas Market on Nov 19-20 at the Chamber headquarters in South Point. Details on that will be forthcoming at www.lcfestivaloftrees.com.