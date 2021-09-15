Ronald Dickison

Ronald Leland Dickison, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Sue Lewis Dickison.

There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 101 S. Sixth St., Ironton, and visitation will be noon until time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donation be made in Ron’s name to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family.

