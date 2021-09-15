SNHU announces Summer 2021 Dean’s, President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 Dean’s List.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List.

• Andrea Morrison, of South Point

• Christopher Music, of Proctorville

• Joseph Johnson, of South Webster

• Jackie Spurlock, of Proctorville

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List.

• Paul Schwartz, of Ironton

• Andrew Morrison, of South Point

• Nicole Orta, of Proctorville

• James Artis, of Ironton