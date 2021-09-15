Teen dies in single-car crash

Accident occurred in Elizabeth Township

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead.

On Sunday, at approximately 2:01 a.m., a 2016 Toyota Corolla was driving westbound on State Route 522 near milepost 8 in Elizabeth Township.

The vehicle drove off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck some trees. One of the occupants, Gary Smith, 17, of Ironton, was transported by Lawrence County EMS to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where he was pronounced deceased.

Smith’s mother, Darrah, has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

To view the GoFundMe, please visit https://gf.me/v/c/7gg9/ejm9dz-funeral-expenses-for-the-smith-family.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Elizabeth Township Fire Department and Lawrence County EMS.