Healthy Lady Flyers shutout Lady Mohawks, 5-0
Jim Walker
jim.walker@irontontribune.com
Everybody here? OK, then go to your original positions.
The St. Joseph Lady Flyers were finally healthy and it was apparent as they blanked the Northwest Lady Mohawks 5-0 on Thursday.
Riley Daniels was back in the goal and had four saves as she was credited for a shutout.
St. Joseph had five different players score goals and three of those who scored also had assists.
Addie Philabaun got the first goal at the 36:00 mark with an assist from Bella Whaley.
Four minutes later, Whaley scored a goal with an assist from Laiken Unger.
Aubrey Sutton scored with 24:04 left in the half as Philabaun got the assist and it was 3-0 at the half.
St. Joseph scored at the 10:03 mark when Lydia Sheridan found the back of the net as Whaley had her second assist. Chloe Sheridan capped the scoring with 4:30 on the clock as Philabaun had her second assist.
The Lady Flyers (2-2) host Chesapeake on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest 0 0 = 0
St. Joseph 3 2 = 5
First Half
SJ – Addie Philabaun (assist Bella Whaley) 36:00
SJ – Bella Whaley (assist Laiken Unger) 32:11
SJ – Aubrey Sutton (assist Addie Philabaun) 24:04
Second Half
SJ – Lydia Sheridan (assist Bella Whaley) 10:03
SJ – Chloe Sheridan (assist Addie Philabaun) 4:30
Shots – St. Joseph: 20; Northwest: 5.
Shots on goal – St. Joseph: 19; Northwest: 4
Saves – SJ goalkeeper: Riley Daniels 4
Corner kicks – St. Joseph 9